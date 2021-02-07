Blame me.
In the six years I've been writing outdoor columns, I've focused a lot on Roaring River State Park.
It's a favorite place of mine — with four generations of memories now wrapped around the river, the rainbows and the rambles.
When I drop down that steep hill on Missouri Highway 112 and head to the river bottom to get my trout tag, I feel as if I'm leaving all the cares of the world on the ridge top. If only they weren't there waiting for me when I climb back out of the park.
Roaring River, it seems, is not just a favorite place of mine but for many other Missourians as well.
More than 1.46 million people visited Roaring River in 2020, making it the most visited of the state's more than 90 parks and historic sites.
Apparently, the word is out.
The honor for most popular Missouri park usually goes to Lake of the Ozarks, but not last year. Second on the list in 2020 was Bennett Spring, another trout park, followed by Lake of the Ozarks and then Table Rock State Park. They were the only parks to top a million visitors last year.
Winter catch-and-release trout fishing winds up at Roaring River today, and trout season won't begin until 6:30 a.m. on March 1 — opening day. That means the next three weeks will be an ideal time to visit if you want to hike because crowds will be thin.
I talked recently to Mike Sutherland, director of the division of Missouri State Parks, about changes they've seen as a result of COVID-19.
Mike told me that visitation went from a total of 18.5 million in 2019 to 21.1 million last year. That's an overall increase of nearly 15%.
Missouri parks don't have entrance fees, thanks to the statewide one-tenth of 1% sales tax to help support parks, so it doesn't have a precise count. It uses estimates, based on trail and traffic counts, campground usage and more, but you could drive to Roaring River and spend the day hiking and not check in with a soul. I know because I've done it.
That tax, by the way, was endorsed by nearly 80% of Missourians when it was last up for renewal in 2016.
Sutherland also told me: "One of the things that really sets 2020 apart is that we saw a lot of new visitors."
I have no doubt they'll be back and that 2021 will be another big year for state parks. Once people discover our parks, they keep coming.
So how busy are other parks in the time of COVID-19?
• Ha Ha Tonka saw visitation go from 358,813 in 2019 to 609,096 last year. It's got some of the coolest terrain and karst features in the Ozarks and is a favorite place to hike.
• Castlewood, Long Branch, Rock Bridge and Thousand Hills state parks also saw dramatic gains.
• Another big winner last year was the Katy Trail and Rock Island spur, which saw visitation nearly double, from a little over 300,000 in 2019 to nearly 570,000 last year.
"It's a great place for families to get out," Sutherland said of the 280 miles of rail-to-trail route crossing Missouri.
What happened in 2020 is just more evidence that Missourians love and need their parks.
I hope lawmakers keep that in mind when they discuss support for new parks as well as park funding.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email address is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
