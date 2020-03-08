Springing forward means more cycling time after work. That extra hour of daylight plus the lengthening amount of sunlight — not to mention warmer temperatures — means more bikes on roads and trails in the evening.
In a second, I'll tell you about some links to follow so you can track some great rides this year, everything from gravel grinders and bike festivals to Open Street events and cross-state support-and-gear rides.
But there's one ride that deserves an extra plug, and that's the upcoming Route 66 Mother Road Bike Tour on Saturday, June 6 — that's 6-6 on Route 66, notes Braden Horst, president of the Joplin Trails Coalition.
That may sound a long way off yet, but registration has already opened, as it has for other great rides, so now is the time to sign up.
The Route 66 Mother Road Bike Tour is an important fundraiser for the Joplin Trails Coalition. The group manages the 3 1/2-mile Frisco Greenway that is owned by the cities of Joplin and Webb City and also owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack Trail from Carthage to the Kansas line.
This year's ride is important because it can help extend the Ruby Jack.
Last fall, we told you about a grant of $100,067 from the Missouri Recreational Trails Program that JTC can use to upgrade a stretch of the trail from just west of County Road 240 to County Road 270, near Missouri Highway 171. That would connect the eastern section of the trail that is already done to a 2-mile section that is done in Carl Junction, making 14 miles that will be upgraded from Carthage to the west side of Carl Junction.
But that grant has to be matched with $43,457 locally, for an estimated project cost of about $143,000.
With any luck and cooperation from the weather, Ruby Jack work could begin this spring and wrap up soon afterward.
(JTC also raises money from membership dues. If you haven't already, it costs $25 to join. That's a great deal from a great group.)
Get details about the Mother Road ride, the annual fall ride, JTC work days and other events at joplintrailscoalition.org.
Now, about those other links:
You can also sign up now for the 2020 Katy Trail State Park Ride, June 22-26, at mostateparks.com/2020ktride. Participation is limited to 350 people. Registrations will be accepted until May 1 or until the 350 maximum limit is reached. This is a popular event, so sign up early. This year's ride is 231 miles.
And you can go to www.kansascyclist.com/events/Missouri.html for a year's worth of rides in Missouri, including this year Big BAM (Bicycle Across Missouri) and more.
If you want to learn more about Kansas rides, go to kansascyclist.com. There are links to many rides, including the Gravel Grinder National Championships in Lawrence next month, and Biking Across Kansas, June 6-13.
To keep track of the many rides in Northwest Arkansas, go to ozarkcyclingadventures.com/nwa-cycling-events/#. It includes links to the Ozark Mountain Bike Festival April 3-5 at Devil's Den State Park, the Bentonville Bike Fest, May 1-3, and much more.
And remember, wear the helmet. A few years ago, I took a bad spill on a county road. I didn't realize until later that my helmet also had scratches on it, meaning my head hit the pavement at one point, but I didn't realize it. What would have happened without the helmet?
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of the Globe. His email address is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
