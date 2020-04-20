Andy Ostmeyer: Stay away from parks for now to protect locals

Last weekend, I pulled out my old Coleman lanterns, cleaned them, then fired them up. One — the one my dad bought maybe 50 or more years ago and that we used on countless camping trips from the Black Hills to the Grand Canyon — was a bit fussy, but it too eventually started glowing. My wife popped out and took a photo of it with her phone and texted it to our children.
"Dad can't wait to go," she wrote, hoping they'd sign on for the next canoe-camping trip with me so I'd quit bugging her about going.
I suppose I'm as antsy as anyone to return to Ozark rivers.
But let's hold off.
Not long ago, Shannon County commissioners and the county health agency issued an order stating, “Nonresidents are prohibited from entering Shannon County" unless they are visiting on essential business.
Shannon County is the heart of Ozark National Scenic Riverways, which has suspended a lot of services as well as commercial operations.
Kandra Counts, with the Shannon County Health Center, told me the county doesn't have the health infrastructure to respond to an outbreak should someone bring in COVID-19.
And not long ago, the National Park Service, steward of Buffalo National River in Arkansas, had to remind visitors that the park is closed. This followed a petition launched by area residents who were worried about the same thing — limited resources in a rural county to respond to the pandemic.
That, and visitors were buying up the food and supplies locals need. Not only do some of these counties lack hospitals, but they also feature few nearby grocery stores.
Yet, even after the Buffalo closed, visitors have kept coming, so the park service recently sent out another warning.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources also has closed some of its most popular state parks and suspended services at others because of the pandemic.
Maybe a bit of history will be helpful here:
Nearly 60 years ago, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Stewart Udall came to the Ozarks, float-fishing on the Current River in Missouri and marveling at what he saw.
“It is,” he said of the Ozarks, “the last untouched group of rivers in the nation.”
About that time, during a public hearing to help determine the fate of the Buffalo, one of the nation’s most experienced wilderness canoeists, described the isolation he experienced along the Arkansas river: “In 130 miles of its length from Ponca to the White River, there are no towns along its banks. In this whole distance, there are very few cabins. If compared with Canadian and Alaskan rivers, such as the Peace, Mackenzie and Churchill, and even the Yukon, there are fewer cabins and less people."
They could say those things because many of the best Ozark rivers had remained undeveloped, unpopulated and remote. That's what spared them.
But that's also what makes residents in these counties vulnerable today to something like the pandemic — they don't have the health care resources that we take for granted in our larger cities. The nearest hospital may be a county or two away. They may have limited ambulance services and few physicians.
So like I said, let's hold off. For their sakes.
The rivers and parks of the Ozarks will still be there when the stay-at-home orders lift.
And let's also remember that our relationship with locals is a two-way street. They have come to depend on canoeists and fishermen and hikers and campers for visitor dollars. We depend on them to provide local services, including the first responders, most of them volunteers, who would also be put at risk if someone unwittingly brings COVID-19 to their area.
They are asking us to respect their rules, they'll invite us back soon enough.
Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email address is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.
