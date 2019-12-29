DEVIL'S DEN STATE PARK, Ark. — Whatever your passion — birding or backpacking, photography or paddling — 2020 could be the year to go deeper.
That's because a number of classes are being offered around the region next year aimed at introducing beginners to that one challenge that has always nagged at them.
This could be the year to learn whitewater skills and even how to roll a kayak, for example, or become a master naturalist, or take that first overnight hike.
Backpacking
A comprehensive class in backpacking with an overnight hike is planned this spring at Devil's Den State Park south of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
What the park is calling its Backpacking Adventure Workshop actually takes place over two weekends, one in April and the other in May. People who want to go have to commit to both weekends.
It starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 24, with an evening session in the park and resumes at 8 a.m. Saturday, with a number of sessions, including "leave no trace" hiking, first aid, water filtration, selecting boots, pack fitting, outdoor cooking and more. That will take most of the day. It resumes at 8 a.m. Sunday with some more sessions and then a trip to Fayetteville's outdoors stores to look at equipment.
Camping has been set aside in the park for participants on that weekend.
Then, meet up at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 16, for an overnight hike on the 15-mile Butterfield Trail that starts in the park and climbs in and out of Ozark National Forest.
The class is for those 18 and older.
Participants must register at Devil’s Den State Park by April 10. The cost is $50 per person.
If you have questions, want to learn more or register, call the park at 479-761-3325.
Birding — kick off a 'Big Year'
When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Where: Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, Springfield.
Details: A Big Year is a challenge or competition — usually informal — among birders to identify as many species as possible by sight or by sound within a year. The nature center is launching a Big Year campaign to encourage everyone to learn more about our birds, identifying and attracting them. Pick up entry information. No registration required.
For information, call 417-888-4237.
Become a master naturalist
When: A public-interest meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin's Wildcat Park.
Details: This orientation meeting is for anyone interested in joining the local conservation service chapter. Members volunteer at public events, conduct education demonstrations, participate in field trips and citizen-science projects and hold social events tied to a shared love of nature. If you did not attend the orientation session earlier in December, this session is important to get an overview of master naturalist volunteer training, which begins Jan. 27. Training classes will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays through April 20, as well as three Saturday field sessions. The enrollment fee is $110; scholarships are available.
For information and to register, call 417-629-3423.
Learn to hunt wild turkey
When: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14
Where: Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, near Ash Grove.
Details: Learn from experienced instructors wildlife identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment, and game care.
For information and to register, call 417-742-4361.
Archery for beginners
When: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22
Where: Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, near Ash Grove.
Details: Discover the basics of archery shooting, including bow nomenclature, hand set, bow set, pre-draw, stance and more, then go shooting on the static archery range. Bring your own bow to the program or use the range's equipment.
For information and to register, call 417-742-4361.
Basic nature photography
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Where: Visitors Center of Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas, on Arkansas Highway 12.
Details: Join the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas for this program on basic nature photography. Part of the program will be conducted outdoors. Bring your own camera, but the group asks that you be familiar with the camera's basic operation beforehand.
For information, call 479-789-5000.
Whitewater kayaking
Ozark Mountain Paddlers offers kayak roll clinics in February and March at the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch in Brighton, north of Springfield, and a two-day whitewater clinic April 4-5 on the Mulberry River in Northwest Arkansas.
The group also offers monthly floats around the Ozarks.
All the details, including joining ($25 per family) can be found at https://www.ozarkmtnpaddlers.org.
