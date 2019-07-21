BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Events have conspired to keep me from wandering as far and as often as I like in the summer, so I’ve been making the best of it by exploring more of what Northwest Arkansas offers.
Recently, I went for another ride on the Slaughter Pen Mountain Bike Trail, and I have ridden stretches of the Razorback Greenway a couple of times this summer.
They are two of the best trails of their kind in the Midwest, but it’s what I didn’t see on those trips that caught my eye.
No litter of any kind, large or small. No discarded tires. No jettisoned water bottles. No fast food containers or Styrofoam cups or dirty diapers or other debris. No abandoned clothing or cast-aside furniture.
The Razorback runs along streams, including Little Sugar Creek, yet I didn’t see any of the blue and white plastic bags that get snagged in the limbs and roots along so many other Ozark streams and rivers, leaving them looking like they have been overtaken by some weird form of Spanish Moss. I call it Hillbilly Moss.
Litter is a common problem on public property in much of the region, whether local, state or federal.
I’ve seen it at too many of the places I’ve been this summer, such as Roaring River State Park and Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
It’s not just our problem, either. I’ve seen litter on the main trails into and out of the Grand Canyon, stumbled upon a discarded diaper while backpacking in a wilderness area in Colorado and can usually find enough tires when floating even our cleanest Ozark rivers to keep a small fleet of vehicles rolling.
Not so with our neighbor; their trails are immaculate.
So I called David Wright, director of Bentonville Parks and Recreation, to find out why that is and what lessons I might take away.
I mentioned that my wife and I recently went for a short ride on the Razorback in Benton County.
“You want to guess how many trash cans you passed?” he asked.
I thought back to the ride, clicking off the miles in my head, but he quickly jumped in.
“None,” he told me, explaining that they only put trash cans at trailheads and that the people who use the trails haul out 95 percent of their own trash.
“You would be surprised just how much of a priority it is for people who use the trails,” he said.
Litter begets litter, Wright told me, then added: “We make sure we do everything we can to make sure the litter and debris aren’t there.”
“It’s just a priority,” he said, using that word again.
Big business
You need to understand why it is a priority: Trails are big business.
“Cycling produces $137 million economic benefit to Northwest Arkansas,” Wright told me, citing a recent study that looked at its direct and indirect impact in Benton and Washington counties. “That’s annually.”
Thus the emphasis on keeping it clean, both from the city’s perspective and the riders’, who don’t want to spend $1,000 on a bike only to urban flotsam along the trails.
That series of studies also found that during a recent 12-month period, more than 90,000 tourists visited Northwest Arkansas for the cycling.
I asked Wright how many miles of trail there are in Bentonville.
“I lose count,” he said, adding, “I’m not joking.”
He told me there are 30 miles of hard surface, multiuse trail in the city, and then he started adding up the soft surface/mountain biking trails, and the total was climbing toward 75 miles when he talked about trails under construction at the Coler Preserve.
He got right to the point by calling the Bentonville Square the “coolest trailhead in America,” and added: “From there, you have access to 200 miles of single track.”
Some of the city’s more popular trails can see a thousand or more riders in a day — so many, in fact, that a cafe is even opening up along one of the trails to cater to riders; it won’t be accessible to drivers.
Ownership
So I get why it this a priority. But given all the visitors, and given the fact that the number of locals who cycle in Northwest Arkansas is higher than the national average, wouldn’t that create more problems?
Wright ticked off a few other thoughts:
• “We’re spending $30,000 to $40,000 on the maintenance of our trails,” he said, but added: “It’s less than the baseball fields ... it’s less than mowing.”
• Keeping trails pristine begins with dialogue, making sure locals own the planning process from the beginning and then giving them what they want, whether that is restrooms, water stations, trail art or, in the case of the Razorback, all of the above.
• They have a strong mountain biking ally in FAST, Friends of Arkansas Single Track, which donates a weekend a month, with anywhere from 20 to 40 people trimming weeds, repairing trail damage, picking out the Hillbilly Moss and, of course, cleaning up litter. They call them Trail Love Days.
• City leaders use the trails too. Wright said, “We put eyes on it on a daily basis.” He also said he uses the trails “all the time” and guessed that half his employees do too.
You can sum it up with one another word: ownership.
I also think they understand something else too. They know that these kinds of amenities are not an extravagance or luxury for communities any longer but expected by locals and certainly by people wanting to relocate. If you want people and businesses to move in, you have to offer these things, and you have to do them well. It’s a new norm, or to use another word I picked up from one Northwest Arkansas cyclist, they are “core.”
Northwest Arkansas is attracting more than just cyclists now. City officials and mayors from elsewhere in the country are coming to see whether they can copy that success. They see the economic potential. Wright told me that a house within a quarter-mile of a paved trail sees its property value go up 7 percent.
Imitating their success will prove challenging because Northwest Arkansas has resources not available to most communities. Over the past 10 years, the Walton Family Foundation has provided $74 million to support the construction of 163 miles of natural-surface trails and paved paths in the region. Not every community has that.
But, Wright noted, it’s not Walmart corporate or the Walton Family Foundation keeping those trails clean.
“That has 100 percent been on the city and citizens, especially the users,” he told me.
That’s priority. That’s ownership. That’s core.
