As a child, growing up in northeast Oklahoma, Betty Frogg grew up in a home learning to speak Cherokee first, then English.
Frogg’s parents, Louise Ross Springwater and Lacy Christie, encouraged her to speak their native language at home, even as she became bilingual while attending the Seneca Indian School in Wyandotte, Oklahoma.
Her father’s constant encouragement to retain her language skills continues to resonate with Frogg.
“Dad always told me, ‘Don’t lose the language,’” Frogg said. “He told me I would use it someday to help people.”
Now decades later, Frogg — designated by the tribe as a Cherokee National Treasure — is a basket weaver, practitioner of traditional arts, a first-language Cherokee speaker and a language teacher at the Cherokee Immersion Charter School in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
This summer, Frogg added a new credential to her resume. She became one of four Cherokee voice actors working with the Cherokee Nation, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office, and FireThief Productions to create an animated series called “Inage’i,” which translates to “In the Woods.”
The series follows the adventures of four friends who live in the forests of Turtle Island — Iga Daya’i, a mischievous rabbit; Juksvsgi, a gruff wolf; Anawegi, a conscientious deer; and Kvliwohi, a wise bear.
Frogg portrays Iga Daya’i. The other actors are Harry Oosahwee, another first-language Cherokee speaker; and Lauren Hummingbird and Schon Duncan, two second-language speakers. All are part of the Cherokee Nation Film Office’s Native American talent database.
The series, which draws from Cherokee storytelling tradition, was funded through the tribe’s Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act, a measure designed to preserve and revitalize the Cherokee language.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. hopes the animated series achieves several goals, including encouraging a new generation of Cherokees to learn their native language and giving them a way to make a living using their knowledge.
“Preserving and perpetuating the Cherokee language for future generations requires new avenues that allow us to both share and teach the language,” Hoskin said. “This partnership has produced an animated series pilot that I believe will grab the attention of children and adults alike. Whether they are introduced to the Cherokee language for the first time or reintroduced to a language that they are already familiar with, we are excited about the groundbreaking possibilities this series will create for the Cherokee language in the years to come.”
The pilot is set to debut during Labor Day weekend at the Cherokee National Holiday. While much of the celebration is virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people will have a chance to view the cartoon and other multimedia projects during a “drive-in” theater performance. It will also be featured online at thecherokeeholiday.com after the presentation.
Frogg said she hopes people of all ages watch the cartoon and fall in love with the characters.
“I’m totally pumped,” Frogg said. “I can’t wait for people to see it. Kids are going to see something they’ve never seen before. Things being said use everyday language. I hope kids fall in love with it.”
Saving the language
Created in 2019, the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act is considered the largest language investment in the tribe’s history.
The measure, which invests more than $15 million in language preservation, came as tribal officials saw the number of fluent Cherokee speakers drop below 2,000. Hoskin estimates Cherokee Nation loses between 10 to 12 fluent speakers a month.
Because many of the speakers are older, Hoskin said multiple factors, including COVID-19, have prompted tribal officials to act beyond health care and economic development.
The act created a Cabinet-level position in Hoskin’s administration, a secretary of language, culture and community; it also established the Durbin Feeling Language Center, named after first-language speaker Durbin Feeling.
The center, located in Tahlequah, was designed to house the Cherokee Immersion Charter School, the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program and the tribe’s team of Cherokee translators.
Feeling, a leading Cherokee linguist who wrote the Cherokee dictionary, is a Cherokee National Treasure and retired linguistic anthropologist. He is considered the single largest contributor to the Cherokee language since Sequoyah in the 19th century. His accomplishments also include beginning the process to add the Cherokee language to Unicode so smartphone keyboards can offer the Cherokee syllabary.
More about the pilot
Officials from FireThief Productions worked with the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program to create the pilot episode. Hoskin said the tribe invested $100,000 in the initial project.
Producers are working to pitch the pilot episode to potential viewing sources. While Hoskin hopes the tribe finds an outlet to help with the budgeting standpoint, he remains committed to making others in-house.
“This has taken a complete Cherokee effort,” Hoskin said. “We’ve relied on our enormous talent and to see the finished product is gratifying. I hope people walk away not only being amazed by how the Cherokee language is not only alive but is accessible in this format.”
The characters, designed by Cherokee Language Program manager Roy Boney, were created with computer animation, using contemporary Cherokee culture from clothing and accessories to dwellings and other elements as the inspiration.
The pilot also includes musical contributions from the Cherokee National Youth Choir and vocalist Cora Flute, who wrote and performed the lyrics to the theme song. The tribe’s translation team also assisted in the production process.
“I hope it gives young people a spark to their imaginations,” Hoskin said. “I’m very proud of this effort. This is one of the greatest strives we’ve made in recent years to preserve the language.”
Frogg said she’s excited to take part in the project, saying she grew emotional when awarded the rabbit’s role.
“I always wanted to see a cartoon with all Cherokee characters,” Frogg said. “Kids need to see and hear things in their own language. It brings tears to my eyes, to be part of something kids can relate to, and also adults can love.”
Becoming the rabbit
In the pilot Frogg’s character, the rabbit, is considered the trickster, something she relishes.
“I can be a little sarcastic,” Frogg said with a laugh. “She is a lot of fun, solves problems but gets her friends into trouble, but she always figures a way out.”
Frogg, who teaches second graders at the immersion school, said she’s always used different voices to read stories to her students.
The storyline, she said, draws inspiration from animal characters found in Cherokee storytelling and culture. Each character has superpowers, set to be revealed in different episodes.
“I hope this keeps the language going and make adults, who are second language learners, to be excited to learn the language,” Frogg said. “I hope we get to do some more of it.”
Long-term issue
Hoskin sees language preservation as a long-term issue. He said a future principal chief will say one of two things: that the Cherokee Nation once had a great language or that the language still exists.
“We have to do something to make sure it’s the latter, not the former,” Hoskin said.
