When I heard about the passing of my dear friend and long time Globe editor Carol Stark on Wednesday night, I thought about all those people who were hurting at the news, and I thought of the importance of keeping faith in the midst of the grief and loss in situations such as this.
I’ve had a lifetime of loss that began with the death of a grandfather when I was 4, and continued through 31 when every major relative of mine was dead. I should be an expert on letting go, but instead, it has been a life lesson that I am still learning.
Grieving shows us more clearly than anything the gap between our head and heart. The intellect knows the common platitudes of “She’s not in pain anymore” or “He’s in a better place now” that we utter to surviving loved ones may be fact, but the heart needs the time to feel the emotions and isn’t quite as quick to catch up to the intellect’s reasoning as we might hope.
Grief also comes to remind us of all those who went before us, and offers us a chance to take stock of our life process. That’s not always a comfortable review, and we humans have a tendency to shy away from what feels different from what our “normal” has been.
But grief’s greatest gift is permission to shift into a new way of being — becoming more authentically you. Being more present for every moment of your life, good and bad, being more willing to carry the loved one’s legacy forward by making sure your life counts. And it may mean permission to make changes you’ve longed to make, though others question your judgment. And that’s where faith comes in.
Faith stands quietly by your side while you cry the tears, yell at God and question every belief you thought was true. It feels like Faith has ditched you and gone on vacation, but really, she’s there dusting the furniture, changing the litter box and putting up the dinner dishes. She’s cleaning up behind you as she silently urges you to feel your feelings, release your anger and move into acceptance on your own timetable. Faith is in the seat beside you on the emotional roller coaster you’re riding, but you’re moving so fast and your hair is in your eyes, so you can’t really see her. But she’s there.
After my mother’s death in 1987, I opened a nonprofit organization for cancer support. It was there I met a 34-year-old man confined to a wheelchair by the effects of his brain tumor. Everyone knew that he was dying, and he himself was quite upfront about the fact.
I asked him how it felt to know that this was his new reality, and he said “It’s like being 8 again, and you’re playing baseball with the neighborhood kids. It’s your turn up at bat, and the bases are loaded. You just know you can make the winning hit. But just as you pull back on your bat, your mom comes outside and yells that its time to come in and get ready for Bobby’s birthday party. You’re excited for the party, and Bobby’s mom makes the best cake ever, and you’ll get to play with the toys Bobby gets, and you know you’ll have a lot of fun, but you’d still like to stay in your backyard and hit that home run. That’s what dying is to me.”
So as we lovingly release our deceased family members, friends and pets to the next steps of their journeys beyond, let our friend, Faith, remind us that the light of the soul never dies and that the love continues. We embrace Faith, and thank her for being willing to walk quietly beside us in the days and months and years to come. She is right there. I can see her now.
Ann Leach is a life coach based in Joplin. Email her at ann@AnnLeach.com.
