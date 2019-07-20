Sitting by the resort pool in Bermuda, I watched the staff roll out a TV, and we watched in amazement as a man walked on the moon. The Apollo 11 Mission of 50 years ago was a success.
As I look back on the historic event, I continue to be in awe of the power of imagination and using it to speak of something conceived of in the mind before we even see it in the physical form. The bold goal of landing a man on the moon, declared by President John Kennedy, is one of the biggest examples we have. And it took eight years to manifest.
That’s eight years of doing the work to make the decision right and holding onto the vision with faith and trust. Would your own faith afford you the same tenacity, hope and focus on a big goal for your life? I believe that if we have the inner nudge from Spirit, then the ways and means to manifesting it must be available to us. We don’t have to know the “how” or the “when,” we steadfastly hold the vision, take the steps we’re guided to take and feed it all with a heaping serving of faith and trust.
The Unity movement has a belief that: “Thoughts held in mind produce after their kind,” and indeed, that’s true. What we think about, comes about. Henry Ford knew it and was speaking the truth when he wrote “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t — you’re right.”
Speaking of the Unity movement, a fact related to this historic day is that the man called poet laureate to the moon, the Rev. James Dillet Freeman, wrote a poem called “I Am There.” A copy of it is in a microfilm file on the moon. It was carried there by the astronauts of Apollo 15 in 1971. Freeman received confirmation of that fact in a letter from astronaut James B. Irwin and later when Irwin traveled to Unity Village to meet personally with Freeman.
Freeman wrote the poem in response to his first wife’s challenging cancer journey in 1947. He prayed, “God, if you are there, please allow my Katherine to live. God, where are you?” He received the words of this poem when in prayer. I thought it was appropriate to share it with you today.
I Am There
Do you need Me?
I Am there.
You cannot see Me, yet I Am the Light that you see by.
You cannot hear Me, yet I speak through your voice.
You cannot feel Me, yet I Am the power at work in your hands.
I am at work, though you do not recognized My works.
I am not strange visions, I am not mysteries.
Only in absolute stillness, beyond self, can you know Me as I Am,
And then but as a Feeling and a Faith.
Yet I AM there. Yet I hear. Yet I answer.
When you need Me, I Am there
Even if you deny Me, I AM there.
Even when you feel most alone, I Am there.
Even in your fears, I Am there.
Even in your pain, I Am there.
I Am there when you pray and when you do not pray.
I Am in you, and you are in Me.
Only in your mind can you fell separate from Me,
For only in your mind are the mists of “yours” and “Mine”.
Yet only with your mind can you know Me and experience Me.
Empty your heart of empty fears.
When you get yourself out of the way, I AM there.
You can of yourself do nothing; but, I can do all.
And I AM in all.
Though you may not see the good, good is there, for I Am there.
I Am there because I have to be. Because I AM.
Only in Me does the world have meaning;
Only out of Me does the world take form;
Only because of Me does the world go forward.
I am the Law on which the movement of the stars
And the growth of living cells are founded.
I AM the Love that is the Law’s fulfilling.
I Am Assurance.
I Am Peace.
I Am Oneness.
I Am the Law that you can live by.
I Am the Love that you can cling to.
I Am your Assurance.
I Am your Peace.
I Am One with you.
I Am.
Though you fail to find Me, I do not fail you.
Though your faith in Me is unsure, My Faith in you never waivers.
Because I know you, because I love you.
Beloved, I AM THERE.
— James Dillet Freeman
