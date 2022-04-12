Bill and Bonnie Arnold
Bill and Bonnie Arnold, of Carthage, will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Monday.
Bill and the former Bonnie Dodson were married April 18, 1947, in Girard, Kansas. Bill retired in 1993 from H.E. Williams Inc. in Carthage. Bonnie retired from Joplin Orthopaedic Surgery.
The couple have two sons: Gary Arnold and wife, Judy, of Holt Summit, Missouri.; and Ken Arnold and wife, Audrey, of Tucson, Arizona. The couple also have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
They are planning to celebrate by visiting and spending time with family.
