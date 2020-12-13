The Central United Methodist Church in Webb City is continuing its annual Christmas Basket program, which will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Church members have helped hundreds of families over the years with this. Christmas basket applications are received from the Webb City Ministerial Alliance and baskets are provided to 30 families in the community, filled with enough food items for several meals; children also receive a gift plus a shirt and pants. In the past, baskets were delivered directly to the homes; because of COVID-19, a curbside service will be provided, though baskets will still be delivered to families or individuals without transportation.
Information: 417-673-4238.
