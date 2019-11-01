The Joplin Senior Center Committee is excited to once again present their annual Christmas Craft Show.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the Joplin Senior Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave.
Attendees will enjoy craft booths, a bake sale and door prizes every 30 minutes. Also, be sure to bring the kids to visit with Santa from 11 am to 1 p.m.
The event is free to the public.
Details: 417-781-9353 or 417-622-8668.
