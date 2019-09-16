PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Jammin’ At Jolly, the annual Tal Wooten memorial concert, will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Jolly Mill Park, 11262 Jolly Mill Lane.
The Mark Chapman Band will perform, and there will be a special acoustic preshow. A fireworks display at dark will close out the evening.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnics. Concessions will be available for cash purchase. No alcohol will be allowed.
Cost: $10 per vehicle.
Details: 417-839-4070.
