Annual mammogram saves Joplin woman’s life with early cancer detection

For Joy Halseth, her yearly mammogram appointment helped detect the early signs of breast cancer before it could spread, which gave her a fighting chance to conquer the disease with stride.
“I feel very lucky,” said Halseth, 67, of Joplin. “Mammograms and early detection are key. If they catch it quick before it spreads anywhere, it really helps.”
Halseth’s cancer was first detected in June 2018 after she was a few months overdue for her annual mammogram at Mercy Hospital Joplin. At the time, she could sense that something was wrong because she kept experiencing constant fatigue, but she couldn’t place her finger on it.
“I was just three months behind on my mammogram, and I knew that I needed to get in there,” she said. “It kind of explained things of why I was so tired, but I could have easily (attributed that) to working two jobs and my age.”
While visiting her doctor at Mercy, she received a 3D mammogram, which detected a mass forming in her left breast. She was then given a biopsy that came back positive for ductal carcinoma, a common type of breast cancer that had not yet spread to nearby breast tissue. This can be referred to as stage 0 breast cancer, and nearly all women who receive a diagnosis at this stage can be cured, according to the American Cancer Society.
“I just thought, ‘Let’s get this over with,’” Halseth said. “I have 11 family members on my mother’s side who had cancer, so I wasn’t totally shocked by it. I’ve lost a sibling to lung cancer, and my son, Chance, had lymphoma. And my son and I are the only two living out of the 11.”
Halseth was introduced to Kenneth Watts, a general surgeon at Mercy who specializes in breast cancer. The hospital scheduled her first surgery on July 11, 2018, to remove the mass.
She said the team of doctors and nurses at Mercy who helped with her treatments and surgeries made all the difference.
“I think not knowing what is going to happen is scary, but I had great faith in Dr. Watts,” she said. “I ended up having several surgeries because I had complications. Dr. Watts called me at about 8:30 or 9 p.m. to tell me about my pathology report, which I find just about unheard of because no one calls on the weekend that late.
“I didn’t ask too many questions, and I was confident that the guy upstairs was taking care of me,” she added, referencing her Christian faith. “He told me they had good news that they got the cancer, but that I will have to go through a round of chemo. When he told me the good news, I was really excited. But when you think of chemo, you can’t help but think of different horror stories that you’ve heard.”
‘Just blessed’
Halseth’s zest and optimism for life helped her power through. She began receiving chemotherapy in August 2018 and completed her last round in January of this year — again, she said, with the help of Mercy staff.
“When I got to the oncology department at Mercy, met the nurses in there, it just really didn’t matter,” she said. “They were the most compassionate, and I call them earthly angels because they really are. They came out with this big bag labeled ‘hazardous,’ and I thought, ‘I can’t believe you’re going to put that in me,’ but they helped ease my anxiety.”
Halseth said she was tired but never grew sick or experienced any major side effects or complications.
“I was just blessed,” she said. “You would go into that oncology department and see all of those people there, and I’m not kidding, I was really lucky because there were people who were way worse off than I was. It wasn’t as bad as you think. I got out of it OK.
“It makes all of the difference to have such a caring staff,” she added. “Had it been non-caring nurses and doctors, it would have been a whole different experience, but it wasn’t that way.”
Once her chemotherapy was completed, Halseth began to feel a little better day by day. She now receives checkups every three months and won’t have to take another scan for a year.
“I truly do believe God gives you what you can handle, and you just have to do it,” she said. “I just kept counting down the chemos, and ringing the bell (at the end) is a really good feeling.”
Recommendations
It’s recommended by the American Cancer Society that women who are at average risk of breast cancer consider beginning annual mammograms between the ages of 40 and 44, and that they should undergo annual mammograms from 45 to 54.
