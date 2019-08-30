Annual pride festival fosters equality

An annual Joplin festival dedicated to the LGBTQ community can be traced back to 1997, though the gatherings were often held in south Joplin without much fanfare.
A lot has changed over the past two decades, said Ron Burch, co-chair of JOMO Pride Inc. — including the festival’s location. Held for years at McClelland Park, Saturday’s Diversity Pridefest 2019 will be situated in the heart of the city.
“Before the event moved to downtown Joplin, our community wasn’t visible,” Burch said. “We were there but just weren’t visible. Visibility and acceptance in our community often go hand in hand. It tends to be easier to accept the things that are visible to us.”
Tomorrow’s Pridefest takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. along Joplin Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets. Live music, theatrical productions and kid-friendly activities are scheduled throughout the day.
The JOMO Pride March, which kicks off at 11:15 a.m., is always a huge public draw. This year’s parade will be led by Miss Gay Missouri America 2019, Vega Markstone Hunter.
“Last year, we had just over 400 participate in the first-ever JOMO Pride March,” Burch said. “This year, we expect about 700, (though) we are bracing for upwards of 1,000. We are expecting 1,500-2,000 people to attend throughout the day.”
New for 2019 will be a live performance by members of the Dream Theatre Troupe from their upcoming “Spring Awakening” musical; a kiddie carnival with games and prizes; a 5 p.m. live concert by Bill & Monica’s Excellent Adventure, a ‘90s cover band, and the first-ever adult lounge and dance party (for those 21 years and older) at Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave., taking place from 3 to 7 p.m. There will also be pride-related after-party events held at Blackthorn Pizza & Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave., and Whiskey Dicks, 516 S. Joplin Ave.
Additional Pridefest events will include a “Rocky Horror” shadow cast by members of the RKO Floor Show, a diversity drag show at Blackthorn, and a drag storytime at Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, 506 S. Joplin Ave. Another big attraction is Vendor Alley, boasting of more than 50 unique vendors showcasing crafts, jewelry, home decor, art, pride gear, etc.
JOMO Pride’s motto is a simple one: “Our community for equality.”
Said Burch: “One of the biggest things the community craves, aside from equality, is acceptance. It doesn’t necessarily have to be acceptance of a lifestyle but acceptance as human beings. We are proud of who we are, and proud to be able to create a place where everyone can come together and celebrate who they are.”
Details: 417-623-2485.
