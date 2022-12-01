An annual concert in Springfield set for Saturday celebrates John Lennon, one of the members of the legendary Beatles.
Imagine 2022 features a large lineup of musicians paying tribute to both Lennon’s solo work, as well as the music of the Fab Four.
The lineup includes Big Beat Club, Drifters Mile, 83 Skidoo, The Shandies, Jim Rea and Friends, Red Light Runner and the Jin J. X Group. The bands represent a wide variety of styles — Drifters Mile is a bluegrass band while 83 Skidoo performs songs of the ’80s and ’90s with a vintage jazz style. The Shandies are a folk-pop duo and Red Light Runner takes on rock.
The concert has been ongoing since 1985, with the first one having been organized by Ron Butler and two other musicians, according to the concert’s Facebook page. Held five years after Lennon’s death, the concert helped raise money for local charities.
After going on hiatus in 2005, it was brought back by Alan Pierson, according to the Facebook page. Matt Netzer joined the effort in 2011.
The show has raised more than $28,000 for Women In Need of the Ozarks, a nonprofit group that provides support to working women in a short-term crisis who do not receive other forms of public assistance. The group in 2009 received a donation match of $6,000 from Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono.
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Gillioz Theatre, located at 325 Park Central E. Tickets: $20. Details: 417-863-9491.
