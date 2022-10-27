PITTSBURG, Kan. — An annual festival at Pittsburg State University dedicated to a brass instrument returns with performances and classes, including a concert featuring a Canadian virtuoso.
The Midwest Trumpet Festival will be held Sunday and Monday on campus, with trumpeter Jens Lindemann featured in a concert with the Southeast Kansas Symphony. The program will also feature several Latin American musicians performing a diverse program with Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 8,” “A Jazz Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra” by Allan Gilliland, Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Two Trumpets” and more.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
Lindemann is a highly celebrated, award-winning performer who has played a variety of styles in venues around the world. Featured in jazz and classical environments, he has been featured playing by himself and with ensembles and choirs of all sizes, including the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Canadian Brass and the Philharmonics of New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Moscow and Tokyo, according to his bio.
He studied classical styles at Juilliard School in New York City and McGill University in Montreal, and earned several prestigious awards in the beginning phases of his career, including first place at both the Prague and Ellsworth Smith International Trumpet competitions in 1992. He has played with a long list of reputable names, including Doc Severinsen, Sir Nevill Marriner, Pinchas Zukerman, Kent Nagano, Bramwell Tovey and Jukka Pekka Saraste.
Lindemann places a focus on transcending the stylistic stereotypes music for trumpet takes on.
In addition to Sunday’s concert, Lindemann will be part of a faculty artists recital at 5 p.m. Monday at Bicknell.
The trumpet festival will feature a number of skilled performers and educators, including Trent Austin, Eric Dickson, Greg Grooms, Ben Hay, Alan Hood, Steve Leisring, Grant Peters, William Richardson, Karl Sievers, Tom Smith, Kevin Tague, David Torres and Tim Wootton. Pianist Paulina Leisring, of Kansas City, will also be featured.
In its 14th year, the Midwest Trumpet Festival is an opportunity for area musicians of many ages to learn in workshops, presentations and rehearsals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.