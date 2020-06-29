Beginning July 1, deer hunters can apply online through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website for a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state for archery, muzzleloading and modern firearms.
These managed deer hunts will be held from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges, and other public areas. Some managed hunts are held specifically for youths or for people with disabilities.
Several hunts are planned within Southwest Missouri.
The managed deer hunt application period is July 1-31. Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing. Draw results will be available Aug. 15 to Jan. 15. Applicants who are drawn will receive area maps and other hunt information by mail.
Learn more about managed deer hunts, preview hunt details and apply starting July 1 at mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.
Managed deer hunts in Southwest Missouri include:
• Bicentennial Conservation Area in Newton County, archery, Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 — 35 hunters.
• Bushwhacker Lake Conservation Area in Barton and Vernon counties, archery, Sept. 15 to Nov. 13 — 100 hunters.
• Bushwhacker Lake Conservation Area in Barton and Vernon counties, historic methods only, Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 — 40 hunters.
• Bushwhacker Lake Conservation Area in Barton and Vernon counties, historic methods only, Dec. 26 to Jan. 3 — 40 hunters.
• Bushwhacker Lake Conservation Area in Barton and Vernon counties, youth only modern firearms, Nov. 21-22 — 10 hunters.
• Camp Crowder Army National Guard base, Newton County, disabled hunters with modern firearms, Oct. 21 to 22 — seven hunters.
• Stockton Lake managed lands, Dade and Cedar counties, disabled hunters with modern firearms, Nov. 7-8 — 25 hunters.
Hunters may apply for only one managed deer hunt each year. If they apply for more than one, they will be disqualified from this year’s drawing and will not receive a preference point.
Youths who apply for a youth-only hunt may not also apply for a regular managed deer hunt.
Some managed hunts require hunters to attend a mandatory pre-hunt orientation.
