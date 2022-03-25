A Southwest Missouri woman’s dream of writing has come true with the release of her first novel.
Kate Angelo’s work, "Driving Force," co-written with Lynette Eason, was released this week through Sunrise Publishing.
Angelo earned the right to work with Eason, a bestselling Christian suspense writer, after winning an audition to work with a mentor or lead author with the publishing company. The win led to Angelo earning contracts with Sunrise Publishing to produce three novels within the "Elite Guardians" line.
“It’s scary, exciting and in many ways mind-blowing,” Angelo said. “To write with Lynette Eason is one thing. But to see it put out, enjoyed by so many people, is an incredible feeling.”
Angelo’s desire to write began as a child. It grew throughout the years, especially as she co-wrote a nonfiction testimonial, "Forsaken: A Journey to Faith and Purpose," with her husband, Jerry Angelo. In 2019, Angelo began to explore entering the publishing world as a novelist.
“I set out to learn everything I could,” Angelo said. “In a way, I started preparing to write for a very long time.”
At the encouragement of a fellow writer, Stephanie Daniels, Angelo learned of the audition process with Sunrise Publishing and published author Susan May Warren. Warren and other authors within Sunrise Publishing work with writers wanting a start in the Christian publishing world. New authors who win the audition process work with a lead author to create additional novels in an existing series, focusing on turning minor characters into major storylines.
The audition process
Angelo learned of the potential to work with Eason two days before the contest closed. After praying about the decision, she spent the first day gathering the information needed for the audition.
She went to bed praying inspiration would strike. She awoke having dreamed the entire “fully fleshed-out idea” complete with a premise. After talking with her husband and Daniels, she submitted the entire application.
“It was a chance to work with Lynette,” Angelo said. “She’s one of the top names recommended in Christian romantic suspense. She writes characters who are very real, who come alive on the page.”
Angelo said Eason’s style, which includes characters dealing with a painful past, also intrigued her.
“I love her style of writing,” Angelo said. “Every book gets better and better.”
After advancing to the second round of the blind audition process, Angelo learned she advanced to the top 10, at which point she was asked to write a first chapter or example scene from the proposed book.
Angelo, along with Sami A. Abrams and Kelly Underwood, ultimately was tapped as the winner of the contest.
Angelo joked that winning wasn’t on her radar. In fact, the day Eason called personally to tell her the good news, she missed the call. It would be late evening before she remembered the call. She had to wait all night before learning she was not only selected to write a novel, but also picked to launch the first book in the new series.
Writing with Eason
The process to write "Driving Force" began as Angelo attended a writing retreat with Warren, Eason and others to learn how to develop the characters in their novels.
“They taught us about plotting, how to flow a story, genre expectations and more,” Angelo said.
After the retreat, Angelo worked with Eason to develop a complete synopsis of the novel. She worked with her fellow authors to set up other characters who would intermingle between the various works.
Angelo’s book focuses on Christiana, a character in Eason’s original series. In it, Christiana is tasked with protecting a retired military working dog and eventually the dog’s owner, Gray Parker.
The book explores a variety of themes revolving around a strong woman who learns it’s OK to work through a painful past with the help of God. Angelo said the novel is a “fast-paced romantic suspense” with characters who are dealing with a painful past among their daily challenges.
“I learned so much about writing and trusting God to lead the way,” Angelo said. “I don’t think I would have been in this position without trusting God to give me the story.”
Angelo said she hopes readers understand that things often happen, beyond a person’s control, but trusting God will help through the hard times in life.
“Even if you have pains and scars, God is still there to help heal your wounds and give you a brighter future,” Angelo said.
More about Angelo
Angelo, who now lives in Springfield with her husband, once lived in Carthage. The couple also led a crisis marriage coaching and mentoring ministry at First Assembly of God in Miami, Oklahoma.
Angelo and her husband wrote their independently published book, "Forsaken," at the encouragement of Ron Deal, with Family Life’s blended family ministry. It gave them a way to tell more of their family’s testimony beyond what could be told in an hour speaking engagement, they said.
Together, the couple are the founders and directors of Vanguard Marriage and Family Advocates and the ministry of Marriage Awakening, all based in Springfield. They are launching an initiative to work toward lower divorce rates in Greene County, with plans to expand into Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma.
