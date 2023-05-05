New Hope Assembly, 602 S. Moffet Ave. in Joplin, will present "Women for God Revival" May 8-10. Nightly sessions start at 6 p.m.
Featured guest speakers are Jean Criddle, Mary McWethy and Molly Woodruff.
Photographer
Roger Nomer is an award-winning photographer for The Joplin Globe. He can be reached at rnomer@joplinglobe.com.
