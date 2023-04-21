Bible Believers Baptist Church will host its annual spring revival with Dr. David Walker, of Calvary Baptist Church, Monticello, Florida.

The revival is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 27-28; at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29; and at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30. The community is invited to attend.

The church's address is 7676 County Road 200; it is located 1.5 miles on North Outer Road across from Casey's in Carterville.

Details: 417-609-6135.

Tags

Trending Video