Ready for a walkabout?
Now is a good time for area residents to merge their love of American history with a short getaway emphasizing social distancing. We’re talking Civil War battlefields here — whose roadside attractions and trails remain open to the public, offering glimpses into yesteryear despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The general public doesn’t realize what was happening around them over 150 years ago, (with) Missouri being a key state in the Civil War,” said Carl Junction resident David Carnine, adding that Missouri ranks third in the number of battles and engagements fought on its soil, sitting behind only Virginia and Tennessee.
Both David Carnine and his wife, Loren, are Civil War living historians. They first met at a Civil War battlefield in 2016 and were later married in an 1860s-era church.
“It is highly important we remember the sacrifices of those who have gone before us, who helped secure our liberties (and) our freedoms,” he said. Should Americans lose sight of the past, “we will once again repeat it in modern times.”
Here are a few key sites to visit.
Battle of Carthage
• The battle: The battle took place July 5, 1861, 11 days before Bull Run, the war’s first major clash. It pitted Col. Franz Sigel and 1,100 Union soldiers against Gov. Claiborne F. Jackson, 4,000-plus Missouri State Guard troops. Union casualties were 44; Confederate losses 200. It was a Confederate victory.
• Little-known fact: This was the only time that a state governor led troops on a field of battle against the Union to which his state belonged.
• What it is: This 7.4-acre site contains a quiet meadow ringed by trees and a spring that made the area so important for encampment purposes for both Union and Confederate troops. Little in this area has changed over the decades.
• Where: 1111 E. Chestnut St. in Carthage.
• COVID-19 restrictions: There are no facilities at this state historic park, so the site is open to the public; there is a picnic table and information board. Overall, it’s a great place to walk a dog, get some exercise or have a picnic.
Battle of Wilson’s Creek
• The battle: This was the major battle west of the Mississippi River and took place on Aug. 10, 1861. It pitted the 5,430 troops of the Army of the West against the Missouri State Guard, numbering 12,120 soldiers. Combined, there were 2,549 casualties and 562 dead. It was a Confederate victory.
• Little-known fact: This engagement marked the first death of an acting general, Union Brig. Gen. Nathaniel Lyons.
• What it is: The 1,749-acre Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, established in 1960, includes a self-guided auto tour, a home used as a field hospital, exhibits inside the visitors center and a fiber optic map.
• Where: 6424 W. Farm Road 182, Republic.
• COVID-19 restrictions: Because the visitors center and bookstore are closed to the public, all park fees have been waived. The tour road, battlefield and trails, including horseback riding, are open to the public, making for a perfect opportunity for safe, leisurely exploration of the battlefield or an outdoor picnic.
Battles of Newtonia
• The battles: Two major Civil War battles were waged near Newtonia in Newton County. The first was on Sept. 30, 1862 — a Confederate victory — and the second was on Oct. 28, 1864 — a Union victory. Losses for both sides from both battles were 1,128.
• Little-known fact: The second clash in late 1864 was the last major battle of the war west of the Mississippi River.
• Where: 520 Mill St., Newtonia.
• What it is: The battlefield and surrounding area — as well as the Ritchey Mansion, which is notable for having served as headquarters for both sides during the two battles — are today protected and preserved by several public and private entities.
• COVID-19 restrictions: Visitors can safely visit the battlefield and cemetery.
Battle of Pea Ridge
• The battle: This engagement took place on March 7-8, 1862, between Brig. Gen. Samuel R. Curtis’ 10,500 Union soldiers against Maj. Gen. Sterling Price’s 16,500 Missouri State Guard soldiers. Union casualties were 1,384, including 203 killed; Confederate losses were 2,000-plus. This was a Union victory.
• Little-known fact: This battle is one of the few in which Confederate forces outnumbered Union forces.
• What it is: The National Military Park designation protects the battlefield and surrounding area, covering some 4,300 acres. Today, it is considered to be one of the best-preserved Civil War battlefields.
• Where: 15930 E. Highway 62, Garfield, Arkansas.
• COVID-19 restrictions: Due to the park’s visitors center being closed due to the pandemic, entrance fees have been waived. However, the park’s tour road and trails remain open to those “who wish to come out to get fresh air and exercise.” The park has adopted a “leave no trace” policy, meaning visitors must take home all refuse and recyclables they bring with them into the park.
Other notable places
• The Sherwood/Rader Farm Civil War Memorial Park in Joplin.
• Fort Scott National Historic Site in Fort Scott, Kan. All public historic buildings, walkways and trails are open.
• The Baxter Springs Massacre site in downtown Baxter Springs, Kan.
