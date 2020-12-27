BRANSON, Mo. — Can’t get enough of those iconic Hollywood movie moments from “Elf” and “Serendipity” featuring The Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City?
No sweat. The area has some large ice rinks open for at least another week.
The Track Family Fun Parks partnered with the holiday season with Holidays on Ice to install a temporary ice rink at 3325 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson, next to the Branson Ferris Wheel. The temporary rink is 7,200 square feet — the same size as the Rockefeller Center rink.
The oval-shaped skating rink opened in mid-November and will shut down early next month.
The ice rink, Track CEO and co-owner Craig Wescott said, “is the culmination of the efforts of many in the community, and we are thrilled to provide such a wonderful location for Branson visitors and residents to gather this Christmas season.”
Officials hope it becomes an annual event when the weather turns cold.
For details, call 417-334-1612.
Other, more permanent ice skating rinks available in Southwest Missouri include:
• The Jordan Valley Ice Park, located in downtown Springfield, features two indoor NHL-size ice rinks. Recreational and competitive ice sports can be found at the Ice Park providing entertainment for individuals or families alike. Enjoy open ice skating or figure skating, or try joining a hockey team — lessons and leagues are available for all ages. The Ice Park is home to the MSU Ice Bears, the Springfield Youth Hockey Association and the Jordan Valley Figure Skating Club. For details, call 417-866-7444.
• The Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink, located in Bentonville, Arkansas, is a 7,000-square-foot splash pad during the summer. But it operates from November through Jan. 3 as the region’s only permanent outdoor ice rink. It is located at 214 NE A St. For details, call 479-464-7275.
• The Jones Center, based in Springdale, Arkansas, has an indoor skating rink that’s been closed to the public during most of 2020 due to the pandemic, but it is the oldest and best-known ice rink in the Four-State Area. Keep an eye on when The Jones Center opens back up to the public. For details, call 479-756-8090.
