As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, faith communities across the nation are discovering innovative ways to worship.
Some, like churches in the region, are using drive-in theaters as a place to gather. Others are using online portals such as Facebook Live, Zoom and YouTube to reach worshipers.
The methods are necessary because many municipalities and state governments have placed limits on the number of people who may gather in a single location.
Some religious leaders, including two in Vinita, Oklahoma, have balked at the limits. Two pastors, Bobby Wisdom with Isaiah 58 and Tim Lunk with Emmanuel Church, joined the suit filed Monday in Craig County District Court, on behalf of themselves and their congregations.
The suit, filed by attorney Josh Lee, questioned the stay-at-home ordinance passed by the Vinita City Council, asserting the ordinance violated the First Amendment by restricting religious rights. The suit was dropped Thursday by Lee after the council approved a revised ordinance taking out the challenged passages during a Zoom executive session on Wednesday evening.
Three Joplin faith leaders said they do not believe the current ordinances imposed by state and local leaders violate their congregation’s First Amendment rights.
Using social media
Members of South Joplin Christian Church have worshiped remotely since mid-March. The first Sunday, the Rev. Colleen Carroll provided a devotional video filmed in her home.
Since then, she’s gathered with a few worship leaders on Sunday morning to livestream a service using social distancing practices.
“We wanted to cooperate with the stay-at-home order,” Carroll said, adding she does not believe the order violates First Amendment rights.
“Theologically, it sounds like (they) are having persecutory delusions,” Carroll said. “We still have the freedom to practice our religion, but we don’t have the freedom to harm or endanger others. Doing this lets us honor God and love our neighbor.”
Carroll said she believes the biblical mandate found in Matthew 18:20 applies in this case, no matter what method people use to worship.
“Just because we are asked or told to stay home, it’s not targeting religion,” Carroll said. “A lot of other groups have been included in (the orders). Just because you have religious freedom, doesn’t mean you have carte blanche to cause harm.”
For members without access to Facebook, Carroll emails her sermon manuscript each week. Those without email receive the sermon through the mail.
Meetings are taking place via Zoom. A Zoom Bible study teaching the practice known as praying in color began this week.
“We may not be the most tech savvy church in this town, but we are doing what we can in the interim,” Carroll said. “Before this, we were just posting the sermon on our website (as a podcast), so it’s definitely been a challenge.
“We know we are reaching people beyond our own congregation, which is encouraging.”
The congregation plans to continue in this way, until it becomes safe to gather in person.
“I’m sure when we resume worship together, we’ll continue social distancing practices,” Carroll said. “I’m sure we’ll wear masks and have plenty of hand sanitizer, if we go in that direction.”
Drive-in services
A post on the Rev. Chris Sloan’s Facebook page sums up the approach taken by members of Christ’s Community United Methodist Church during the COVID-19 pandemic — “The Church has left the building.”
Since early March, under the direction of Bishop Bob Farr, Missouri United Methodist congregations have worshiped remotely.
In the first week, Sloan recorded a message for his members. For the past few weeks Sloan has preached to his congregation in the parking lot, standing up high on a construction lift. He uses an FM radio transmitter to broadcast the sound.
Sloan said people can listen to the sermon in the safety of their cars, watch it on a livestream on Facebook, or view it later when it is posted on YouTube.
“It’s very safe, and the crowd keeps growing,” Sloan said, adding that offerings taken during the service are being used to help members who have been affected economically during the pandemic.
Like Carroll, Sloan does not believe the ordinances restrict religious freedom because traveling to and from a place worship is listed as essential — as long as social distancing is practiced.
“It’s obvious, if you are in your car, you are meeting that definition,” Sloan said. “It would be against religious freedom if I was told we couldn’t have a service no matter what method we used. As it is now, we can find ways to do it.
“We want to keep people safe and know we can come together in this way to worship.”
Home recording options
As worries grew concerning COVID-19, Sy Huffer, lead pastor at College Heights Christian Church, and others began making plans for virtual services.
Huffer, along with two of his worship leaders, created home studios — complete with lights and equipment — in order to record portions of the worship service. Those recordings are sent to a staff member who combines everything into a single video.
Huffer’s congregation has worshiped remotely since March 15. Initially, small groups gathered together in homes to watch the services. Now home most gatherings are limited to family units.
College Heights officials have provided Zoom and Google Hangout training for various groups.
They have also encouraged members to participate in a “Dollar Club,” asking each person to give $1 above and beyond their regular giving each week, per person in the household. Those funds are allowing church officials “double down” on their giving, enabling them to help others.
In the COVID-19 pandemic, Huffer believes the church can still fulfill its mission — to follow Jesus — using livestreams and other methods.
“The function is constant, but the forms are fluid and flexible,” Huffer said.
Huffer said he believes Christians are called to be the best citizens they can within a community — unless the government requires them to do something against God’s commandments.
“The way we can love our community is through social distancing,” Huffer said. “We can stay home and protect the most vulnerable. Matthew 25 tells us to think of the least of these. The government has asked us to stay home. By limiting our freedoms, we can love and serve other people.”
Huffer said everyone, not just Christians, have been asked to limit their actions during the pandemic. Online platforms simply change the form of how the congregation worships, a bit like how many worshiped differently when Paul wrote letters to the early church.
“We obey our government authority, unless it breaks a God-given direct commandment,” Huffer said. “We want to be the best model citizen and Christian we can be.”
