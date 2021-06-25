Five Joplin-area students have been cited with special awards for their entries in the 2021 National History Day competition, which took place earlier this month.
Prithvi Nagarajan and Shrihari Nagarajan, of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, won the Latino-American History Prize, sponsored by the National Park Service. They also were finalists among senior group websites for their entry, "From the Early 'Welga!' to the Great Boycott: The Farmworkers' Struggle against the Grapes of Wrath."
John Jasper, David Bhend and Brock Pyle, of Joplin South Middle School, won one of two Outstanding Affiliate Entry awards for the state of Missouri. Their junior group website was titled “Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev: How Two Men Set Aside Their Differences to Bring Peace to the World.”
