Movies showing in the Joplin area this weekend
• “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG) and “Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13) will show Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage. The theater opens at 7 p.m. daily; the first show begins at 8:40 p.m.
The playground will be closed. Front-gate ticket sales will be conducted through the ticket booth; patrons should exit their vehicles and purchase tickets from the attendant inside the booth. Restrooms and concession stands will be open with a limited number of people allowed inside.
• “Jurassic Park” (PG-13) will show at Barco Drive-In in Lamar Friday through Sunday. Movies start at 8:30 p.m.
Only one vehicle will be allowed between two speaker posts because of social distancing guidelines. Restrooms and the concession lobby will serve only one person at a time.
• “I Still Believe” (PG) will show at the Plaza Theatre in downtown Lamar Friday through Thursday.
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Every other row will be closed, and seats will be sanitized after every show. Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.