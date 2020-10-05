LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will set up more than 100 free sites where tissue from harvested deer can be collected and tested for chronic wasting disease this fall.
A.J. Riggs, wildlife health biologist in the commission’s Research, Evaluation and Compliance Division, said in a statement, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommend all hunters who are hunting in areas where CWD is known to be present have their deer tested and to not consume any animal known to be sick of any disease. Our testing sites give hunters the ability to make that decision.”
Testing locations and other information can be found at www.agfc.com/cwd.
If the test is positive, commission staff will contact the hunter directly by the phone number provided with the sample.
"We will then make arrangements with the hunter to pick up any meat they no longer want and can provide an additional deer tag to harvest a doe to make up for the lost meat," Riggs said.
Arkansas has reported 845 cases of CWD to date in deer and elk, much of that in Northwest Arkansas, including five cases in Benton County and more than 100 cases each in Carroll and Boone counties.
Takes steps to prevent bird strikes with windows
The Missouri Department of Conservation notes that millions of bird deaths occur each year because of birds colliding with windows and other reflective surfaces during fall migration. The agency is asking homeowners and businesses to take steps to prevent window strikes.
State ornithologist Sarah Kendrick said people can reduce bird strikes by placing stickers to the exterior side of windows to break up reflections.
“Many believe that to make their windows bird-safe, they have to completely obstruct their view, but that’s just not the case anymore,” Kendrick said in a statement.
The American Bird Conservancy’s Bird-Friendly Windows page offers suggestions at https://abcbirds.org/program/glass-collisions/bird-friendly-window-solutions.
Those who have problem windows at home or at a business are encouraged to contact birdsafekc@burroughs.org to discuss solutions.
“Many of our birds are in steep decline across North America,” Kendrick said. “Preventing window strikes is just one small change that we can make in our daily lives right now — cheaply — that will collectively make a huge impact for birds over the long term.”
Oklahoma quail survey reports fewer birds
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reported recently that its August 2020 roadside quail observation survey found lower-than-average quail numbers.
The statewide quail index was down from 2019, dropping from 2.88 to 1.68, the state reported, which is 68% below the 31-year average of 5.33, and 45% below the 10-year average of 3.07.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has conducted annual roadside surveys in August and October since 1990 to provide an index of annual population fluctuations for quail.
Habitat loss and weather are two possible reasons cited for the decline.
