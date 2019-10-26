While 280-plus miles separate Joplin from Jonesboro, Arkansas, Zach Williams says his upcoming concert at Joplin’s Calvary Baptist Church next Saturday will feel like home to him.
And can you blame him? During his 20-city “The Rescue Story Tour” that launched on Oct. 10, he’s been inside the Natural State just once, with a gig on Thursday in his beloved Jonesboro. Before that, he’d made stops in New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia. Following his Nov. 2 gig in Joplin, he’ll visit Pennsylvania, Illinois and Indiana, among other states, before wrapping things up on Nov. 10. In all, he’s played 100-plus concerts this year.
But playing music is what God intended him to do, Williams said, which is why the hard grind on the road is something he’s willing to bear. What took a bit more adjustment on his part, he said, was dealing with the popularity explosion of his name, brand and music following the release of his first solo album, 2016’s “Chain Breaker.”
“I wasn’t expecting my career to take off like it did,” Williams said, a former vocalist and instrumentalist for the Christian groups Zach Williams & The Reformation and the Brothers of Grace. “I’m glad it did. The only thing I’m good at is playing music. Once I gave myself to the Lord, this is what I wanted to do with my life. He took it from there and he will do what he’s going to do with it.
“So (coping with success) wasn’t a hard transition.”
“Chain Breaker” — named Best Contemporary Christian Album in 2018 — reached No. 20 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums. It spawned the hit singles “Fear is a Liar” and “Survivor” as well No. 1 chart toppers “Chain Breaker” and “Old Church Choir.”
His most recent album, “Rescue Story” — released to accolades earlier this month — has an altogether different vibe to it.
“I think when I started working on ‘Rescue Story’ over a year ago I had a lot of time to reflect on just the things God has done for my life,” the singer/songwriter said during a phone interview. “With this new record, I (wanted) to write a bunch of songs that people could connect to, to write about my own personal rescue story and maybe create an atmosphere where people can come and worship with their families.”
There’s nothing grandstanding about what he’s doing on stage and what he’s trying to say behind the microphone.
“It’s not something where I’m saying, ‘Hey, come look at me.’ I just want them to come and see how lives have been changed by the gospel of the Bible.
“I think it is going to be relatable to people because everybody has their own rescue story,” he said in a release. “Mine is the same as anyone who’s been in a hopeless place, and then they found Jesus.”
Williams will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Calvary Baptist Church, 600 E. 50th St., Joplin.
When people come up to him and tell him what an inspiration he’s been to them and their personal lives and situations, “I think there’s no better award or anything that you could be nominated for than that, when people tell me their stories. We love what we do.”
Tickets, $22 general admission, are still available. Joining him onstage will be singer Josh Baldwin.
“My songs are a ‘thank you’ to what Christ has done in my life. My story is how Christ set me free when I reached out and surrendered everything.”
Details: 417.781.1841 or https://www.shofarconcerts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.