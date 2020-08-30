Mike Greenstreet will host a first Sunday singing at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Forest Park Church located at Seventh and Range Line Road.
Gospel music will be provided by soloist Brenda Denney from Berryville, Arkansas, who previously performed with the family singing group 2nd Generation.
Also providing music will be Mike Greenstreet, Sherri Perry from Bella Vista, Arkansas, Doug Ward, Toni Burlingame and Amanda.
Admission is free, and a love offering will be received. Social distancing is required, and masks are encouraged.
Details: 417-529-3655.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.