Arkansas stocking tiger trout below Bull Shoals dam

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has been stocking tiger trout in the catch-and-release area below Bull Shoals Dam.
The fish — a hybrid of brown trout and brook trout — are often stocked in the western and northwestern United States, Christy Graham, trout program coordinator for the AGFC, said in a statement.
“Tiger trout have characteristics of both parent species,” Graham said in a statement. “They have kind of the golden-brown color of a brown trout, but they’ll have ... swirls and patterns like a brook trout. Many also will have fins that will have that black-and-white leading edge like a brook trout has. It’s a really neat-looking fish.
“The tiger trout that have been stocked in other places have a good reputation for putting up a fight like a brown trout,” Graham said. “They’ve got the characteristics, and they’ve exhibited the ability to grow better than what we see with brook trout here in Arkansas. So it’s one of the reasons we wanted to try it.”
The state also said the stocking of 2,500 tiger trout is experimental with no promises of additional stockings in future years.
According to Graham, this is the first stocking in the state, but biologists have seen wild tiger trout hatched on the Little Red River, where both brown and brook trout have reproduced in the wild.
The goal of the stocking is to determine how well the tiger trout can survive and grow in Arkansas trout waters and whether it is something the agency wants to pursue in the future.
“There are currently not any (state) regulations in place to protect these fish, so we wanted to make sure to put them in an area where they have to be released if they are caught,” she said. “We also are proposing to make them catch-and-release only, regardless of where they are caught. So if that passes (the commission), then starting Jan. 1 all tiger trout, no matter where they are caught in the Bull Shoals or Norfork tailwaters, would have to be released. That will give us time to evaluate how successful the stocking was without having concerns about excessive harvest of those fish.”
According to AGFC, though tiger trout sometimes occur in the wild, as demonstrated by the hybrids discovered in the Little Red River, tiger trout are a triploid fish, meaning that the hybrids don’t have the ability to reproduce on their own.
“By being triploid, these fish will not put energy toward reproduction; instead, they can put most of their energy toward growth,” Graham said.
