As he posed for pictures on a bench dedicated to his 50 years of prison ministry, American Rehabilitation Ministries Prison Outreach founder Joe Garman declared one word should caption the photos: “unworthy.”
But staff, volunteers and family celebrating his retirement said Garman was certainly worthy of honor and praise for his service.
Incoming CEO Troy Nelson addressed the gathering during a commemoration of Garman’s ministry and 50 years of ARM on May 11 in Joplin.
“Joe, you’ve been a beacon of hope for inmates and their families for half a century,” Nelson said. “Your unwavering dedication to prison ministries has been a source of inspiration and comfort to those you’ve ministered to behind bars. It cannot be overstated that you have helped millions of people find their way back to God.”
How it started
Garman said he got started in prison ministry right after he married his wife, Linda, on Aug. 30, 1969. On their wedding night, the couple left for South Korea to relieve a minister for a year’s posting. Linda Garman would take over an orphanage, while Joe Garman would look after 13 churches and a Bible college.
One night, a chaplain knocked on Joe Garman’s door and asked him to visit a prison in Daejeon to conduct a Bible study with the prisoners.
Reluctant to go, he told his wife this was a one-time trip. After all, he had 13 churches to look after. Garman remembers preaching to the prisoners gathered on the floor, wanting to reach out to first-time converts.
“I said, ‘Those of you who want to become Christians for the first time, please stand,’” Garman said with tears in his eyes. “They all stood like one body. To me, it was like being in a garage, and someone opens the big garage door and the sun comes in.”
Garman went home and told his wife they would find 13 preachers to take over the churches — prison ministry would be their full-time calling now. He remembers traveling to every nook and cranny of South Korea, and he remembers countless inmates receiving God as their savior.
After their year was up, the Garmans returned to the United States. Church officials invited him to do in America what he had been doing in South Korea, and ARM was born.
At the time, no real national prison ministry was established in America. Garman was working without a blueprint. ARM started at the top and trickled its way down, first in federal prisons, then state prisons and then county jails. Today, ARM is in all 50 states and four American territories, reaching tens of thousands of inmates.
Garman said that when he returned to America, he worked with a totally different breed of prisoner than in Korea. Inmates here had committed more serious crimes, and many hearts were harder to reach. He preached the same messages, though, and went in with the same positive attitude and commitment. Garman said he became as comfortable in prisons teaching as he would be in a church Bible study.
Expanded ministry
While the ministry has changed over 50 years, it’s been nothing but good, Garman said. There are more prison ministries today than ever before, and local churches are more involved in teaching the Bible to inmates.
“Prisons are opening, the light is shining in these prisons,” Garman said. “If a prisoner really wanted to find Christ, the Lord has his people going in there.”
Nelson said that since 1973, 1.5 million prisoners have received Bibles through ARM. Since 1975, 750,000 incarcerated people have been active students in the American Bible Academy through ARM. Since 1990, in partnership with Dayspring Greeting Cards, 125 million Christian greeting cards have been provided to prisoners to keep connected with their families.
But the greatest testament to Garman’s outreach, Nelson said, is former inmates who credit Garman with helping turn their lives around. Some became ministers themselves, inspired by his message and sacrifice.
Quoting Chuck Colson, founder of Prison Fellowship, Nelson said the goal of prison ministry is to recognize the inherent dignity and worth of every human being, even in those who have made mistakes. The aim is not to reform or to punish, but to restore.
“We plant God’s word in prisoners’ hearts so God can produce new life, restoration and renewal through Jesus,” Nelson said. “That’s what we’ve done for 50 years.”
Though Garman is retiring, his mission will continue to drive ARM, Nelson said. The team is determined to impact the 2 million people incarcerated in the prison system.
On May 11, marking 50 years of ARM, the organization launched a digital version of its Bible studies, written by Bible college professors, into American prisons. Today, prisoners have digital tablets that give them access to these resources. Nelson anticipates in the first year they will reach 30,000 prisoners with the digital studies.
With staff shortages and lockdowns making getting into prisons more difficult, ARM also plans to allow qualified prisoners to earn an accredited Bible college degree to lead ministry in prison.
“Get this in your mind: a thousand Joe Garmans in prison, teaching and preaching the gospel in prisons,” Nelson said. “If God grants us the funding and the staff to make this happen, church revival in America could begin in our prisons.”
