Dear Heloise: I am a 16-year-old high school student who hates salads. My mother puts all kinds of vegetables in her salads and insists that I eat at least one helping. I don’t mind the lettuce, but the celery, tomatoes, carrots and other things in the salad are disgusting. Why do people put so many vegetables in a simple salad?
— Eric L., New Jersey
Eric, those vegetables add vitamins and minerals to your diet. No doubt your mother wants to keep you healthy. As you get older, you’ll come to realize that the nutrients in a salad, not to mention the roughage, will help you from getting sick and constipated.
Tomatoes are high in vitamin C, and carrots are a good source of vitamin A, just to mention two ingredients from the salad. In a world where so many people have no access to fresh vegetables, count yourself lucky every time your mother prepares a healthy salad.
— Heloise
RED WINE MYSTERY
Dear Heloise: Why are red wines supposed to be served at room temperature?
— Sylvia J., Indiana Actually, red wine should be served a little below room temperature. In centuries past, wine was served at about 70 degrees, which would have been about the temperature of the inside of a Norman castle. Others will tell you that the best temperature for red wine is 60 to 68 degrees.
The bottle should be allowed to sit open in the air for about an hour before serving. This is to help “balance” the wine.
If you sniff the wine in your glass and it seems to burn your nose, it will need time to air out a little more. You want to bring out the full, natural fruitiness of the wine.
— Heloise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.