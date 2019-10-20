While some exaggerate, Raymond Dykens is truthful when he boasts he walked uphill to school each day during his childhood.
His home, near the one-room school house in Scotland, was 2 miles away from the school — with a climb of 24 feet.
Dykens is a retired educator who grew up in the unincorporated town of Scotland and now resides in Lamoni, Iowa. His book ,“Uphill One Way: True Stories From a One-Room Country School,” is a collection of anecdotes and recollections of a time when a village truly raised a child.
Scotland is located slightly northwest of the intersection of I-44 and Highway 66, a few miles outside of Joplin.
Dykens’ book focuses on his experiences in the one-room school from the late 1940s to mid-1950s. His stories focus on his childhood adventures bringing to life virtues he learned that helped him succeed in the world.
He wrote the book to not only preserve the past but to give his four grandchildren a snapshot of a time gone by.
“This is a piece of history many have never heard about,” Dykens said.
“I wrote the book to capture a time in history and show how it was valuable to the kids for what they learned.”
Dykens, who worked as a teacher, football coach and administrator at multiple schools, said he is appreciative for the foundation he received from attending a one-room school with first to eighth grades.
“With one teacher and eight grades, it was a challenge,” Dykens said. “I don’t know how she did it. I hope it gives students today a greater appreciation of what they have now.”
Dykens said he wanted his grandchildren to realize how fortunate they are because of options today’s students have available at their fingertips.
“They have the opportunities I never dreamed of or knew about,” Dykens said, as he recalled a time when the one-room school received a box filled with a science experiment.
“It was a science kit where you mixed chemicals together,” Dykens said. “It was a big box and wasn’t anything special. But it was a science kit put together by some university. The teacher and students sat down to learn together. Someone invested in us so we could have the kit.”
Lessons woven into his stories talk about how the discipline and study skills he learned in the Scotland school helped him throughout his life.
“We learned to do things on our own, sticking with it,” Dykens said. “We learned a lot of lessons, the same students today need like loyalty, work ethics, and how to be ladies and gentlemen. We learned how to get along with everyone and how to depend upon each other. It was all for one and one for each other, no matter what it was.”
Dykens recounts one story in the book when his class took a field trip — literally to a nearby field. Dykens and another student left the trip without letting their teacher know.
“That was a no-no,” he said with a laugh. “We went back to the school, and I got the reader out and I was teaching (the student). I thought my teacher would be so proud. I still think I saw a glimmer of pride in her eyes, but I spent the rest of the day with my nose on the blackboard.”
Other memories in the book recount pie suppers and the sacrifices people made to help the children get an education, a time when life was very family-orientated.
“I believe it’s a time we should never forget,” Dykens said. “It’s a time which laid the foundation for where we are today.”
More about Dykens
Dykens was born in Joplin to Charles and Muriel Dykens. At the age of 5, the family moved to a farm in the Scotland community. He graduated from Carterville High School (now part of the Webb City School District) in 1961.
After graduating from what is now Missouri State University in Springfield, Dykens served in a variety of roles in Southwest Missouri including in Jasper, Golden City, Stockton, McDonald County, Pierce City and Carl Junction. After he retired as a principal in Missouri, he ventured across the state line to serve first as a principal, then later as superintendent for the Galena (Kansas) School District.
Dykens and his wife, Glenna, have been married for 56 years. Like her husband, Glenna grew up attending a one-room school in the Carthage area.
The couple have two sons: Dr. Alan Dykens and his wife Amy live in Lamoni, Iowa, where he is the principal for the K-12 public school; and Dr. Jon Andrew Dykens and his wife, Lauren, who reside in the Chicago, Illinois area, where they are both in the medical field.
Dykens’ four grandchildren include: Dixie Elaine, a freshman at Cornell University; Bode Ray is a junior at Lamoni High School; while Sevilla Debal and Eliana Allison are students at a Chicago-area school.
In addition to writing this book, Dykens has kept a journal for each of his grandchildren since the day of their birth. Every year until high school graduation, he gives each grandchild a multi-page letter outlining what happened to them each year.
Dykens said he gave his eldest grandchild, Dixie Elaine, her last typed letter following her graduation from high school.
“It’s 19 letters which tell about her life,” Dykens said. “It’s her life, but woven throughout are meaningful side stories about lessons I learned and more.”
Want to know more?
Raymond Dykens’ book, “Uphill One Way: True Stories From a One-Room Country School” is available through Barnes and Noble, Amazon and with iUniverse Publishing. Those interested in purchasing the book may also contact Dykens directly at 405 N. Mullberry St., Lamoni, Iowa, 50140, at rgdykens@yahoo.com, or at 417-622-9481.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.