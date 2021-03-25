Meet Amos. He is what the folks at the shelter dub a “Velcro dog,” meaning he likes to stick close to his favorite human. He is an active 2- to 3-year-old Heeler mix, who, due to his personality, probably needs to be the only dog inside a household. Weighing in at 40 pounds, Amos is suffering from kennel stress, so he’s more than ready to go home. He is sponsored, so his adoption fee is reduced.
To adopt Amos, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.