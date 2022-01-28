Ash.jpg

Meet Ash. 

 Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Ash. Ash is an adult female domestic shorthair who has been at the shelter since Jan. 20. She looks in this picture as if she might be a bit of a Russian blue. The folks at the Joplin Humane Society hope her stay there is a short one. She has been described as “friendly, loving” and “a playful girl.” To adopt Ash, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

Kevin McClintock is features editor for The Joplin Globe.

