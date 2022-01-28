Meet Ash. Ash is an adult female domestic shorthair who has been at the shelter since Jan. 20. She looks in this picture as if she might be a bit of a Russian blue. The folks at the Joplin Humane Society hope her stay there is a short one. She has been described as “friendly, loving” and “a playful girl.” To adopt Ash, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Available pet: Ash
Kevin McClintock
JOPLIN, MO - Marcella C. Barlow, 90, a retired music teacher from Webb City School District, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2022. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Byers Avenue United Methodist Church, Joplin.
