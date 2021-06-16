Meet Banjo. This 1- to 3-year-old boxer mix — a calm boy — tips the scales at 69 pounds. He is good with other dogs, cats and children. He is perfect for any home, according to the shelter staff. He loves going on walks and is great on a leash. He is also potty trained and is more than ready to go home. To adopt Banjo, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
Available pet: Banjo
