 Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

Meet Barkley. He is a beautiful chocolate Labrador/bulldog mix who is just less than a year old. He’s been at the shelter for six months now, a long for a dog to be inside a paddock. Because of this, he’s starting to suffer from kennel stress. If adopted, he would thrive as an only dog in a home, at least for a while. A portion of his fee has been sponsored, and he comes with a free evaluation and two sessions with the shelter’s trainer. To adopt Barkley, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

