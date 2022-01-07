Meet Bear. He’s a Lab mix between the ages of 4 and 5. He is high energy, so he will need plenty of exercise in his daily life. He also loves to hop up in your lap for hugs and kisses. Bear does pull on his leash, but this can be resolved with obedience training. He is also food motivated and knows the commands “sit” and “down.” He is intensely interested in cats inside a shelter environment. Bear has been a shelter resident since Nov. 4. To adopt Bear, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
