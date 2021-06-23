Meet Bingo. He is a happy-go-lucky Labrador mix who is between 1 and 2 years of age. He loves to go on walks and does well on a leash. Bingo has been at the shelter since May 9, so he’s ready for a forever home. To adopt Bingo, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

