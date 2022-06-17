Meet Brodey. This guy is a Labrador mix between the ages of 1 and 2. Despite his love for snuggles and acting as if he's a 5-pound lap dog, Brodey has lived at the shelter for 151 days — and counting. How can this be? He's high energy, which means he needs plenty of outdoor playtime. He does very well on a leash and would make a great walking dog. He does well with other dogs and seems indifferent to cats. To adopt Brodey, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
