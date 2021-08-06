Bummer.jpg

Meet Bummer. 

 Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

Meet Bummer. This “absolutely precious boy” is not enjoying his stay at the shelter. In fact, his behavior has been described as “being terrified.” His defense mechanism is to flatten himself against the ground in hopes that no one will see him. But once he’s out of the shelter and into his forever home, he will spring to life, shelter officials say. Families or individuals interested in Bummer are encouraged to spend some time with him “and see what a beautiful soul he has.” To adopt Bummer, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.courtesy | carthage humane society

