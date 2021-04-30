Meet Simba. This big boy is a “super sweet” St. Bernard mix with striking blue eyes who tips the scales at 63 pounds. He came to the shelter injured, brought in by an Animal Control officer, but he’s fully healed now and ready to leave the shelter behind for good. To adopt Simba, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

