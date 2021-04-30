Meet Twiggy. She is a beautiful red foxhound. When this girl was brought into the shelter, “you could count every bone in her body just by looking at her.” But she’s added some pounds, and her “eyes hold nothing but gentleness,” according to the folks at the Carthage Humane Society. She is ready to go to a forever family. She is good with other pets and with kids. To adopt Twiggy, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

