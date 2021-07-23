Cedar.jpg

Meet Cedar. 

Meet Cedar. This 2-year German shepherd mix is the Carthage Humane Society's longest resident — more than 340 days so far. He is smart, active, good with kids and craves attention. He knows a few commands and does well on a leash. His adoption fee is reduced because to a sponsorship. He also comes with two free sessions with trainers at his new home. To adopt Cedar, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

