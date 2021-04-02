Meet Chase. He’s a handsome 1-year-old boxer mix. Because of his age, he’s still a puppy, meaning he’s still very playful. His favorite thing to do is having someone to love on him and to play with him. When he’s not chasing a ball or running amok, he loves to snuggle up against someone and enjoy a nap — that’s really all it takes to make him happy. Because of that, it’s not surprising that he does well with other dogs and kids. To adopt Chase, call the Carthage Humane Society shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane.
