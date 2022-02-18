Meet Daisy. She is a French bulldog/pit mix between 2 and 4 years old. She loves snuggles and kisses. She is considered a high-energy dog, so she will need plenty of outdoor exercise. She is food motivated and knows the sit command. She is not a fan of cats. To adopt Daisy, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Available pet: Daisy
- From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
