Meet Dexter. This guy is a hound mix, between 1 and 2 years old. Staff say he's a love bug. He likes to give hugs and kisses, and he's loose and wiggly when he's greeted. He pulls on a leash but with some basic training, this could easily be resolved. He is food motivated and knows the “sit,” “shake” and “down” commands. He does well with other dogs but he's afraid of cats in a shelter atmosphere. To adopt Dexter, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
