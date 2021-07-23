Dice.jpg

Meet Dice. 

 Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

Meet Dice. He has been calling the Carthage Humane Society home since Sept. 19, 2019. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy with lots of energy. He does well with children and is interested in other dogs, but he has a bit too much excitement for a house full of cats. He loves head pats and treats. With some guidance, he walks well on a loose leash. Whyte Dog Academy will do two free in home sessions with Dice and the individual or family that gives him a loving home. To adopt him, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

Tags

Trending Video