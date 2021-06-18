Meet Emma. This black tabby is special in that her tail is curled up like a baked cinnamon roll. Yep, in 20 years of volunteering at the shelter, Renay Minshew has never seen anything quite like it. Emma is a special case for another reason — she came to the shelter as a feral cat, and her forever family will have to possess a real understanding of cats. She has learned to love hand petting and is super friendly inside her cage; outside, she becomes scared. Her cage is her safe space. She will need a lot of patience to step out of confinement for the very first time and thrive inside the house. To adopt Emma, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
