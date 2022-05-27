Meet Galena. This shepherd mix between 1 and 2 years of age has been a resident at the Joplin Humane Society for more than 100 days. She’s a high-energy dog, so she would need plenty of exercise. Galena also knows the “sit” command. She does well with other dogs but is intensely interested in cats. To adopt Galena, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Courtesy | joplin humane society
