Meet General. This blue heeler is 1 to 2 years old and has been at the shelter since July 16. He can be shy at first, but he warms up to new people with time. He comes when called and stays by his person for love and affection. He loves to give kisses. He gets along with other dogs but is afraid of cats in the shelter environment. To adopt General, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
